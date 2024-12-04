Italy highlights import growth to Azerbaijan for 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Imports from Italy to Azerbaijan grew by more than 10 percent from January through October 2024 year on year, the Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Andrea Maccanico said at a press conference on the opening of Italian Cuisine Week, organized by the Italian Embassy and the ITA today, Trend reports.

"Over the past three years, the import growth has exceeded 15 percent," he explained.

Maccanico noted that Italy, as a key trading partner of Azerbaijan, continues to be the country where about 40 percent of all Azerbaijani goods are exported.

"This is particularly true for the agri-food sector, which includes beverages, wine, and other products. This growth has been significant, and we actively support these relations through a range of promotional projects, including the current initiative—Italian Cuisine Week," he highlighted.

According to him, this event includes master classes.

Besides, on December 9, a meeting dedicated to the culture of Italy and Azerbaijan will take place with the participation of local producers, he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel