Azerbaijan likely to become leader in gaming technologies shortly - department head

Society Materials 4 December 2024 12:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan likely to become leader in gaming technologies shortly - department head

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan may soon emerge as a pioneer in gaming technology, attaining notable success in the sector, said Rashad Azizov, Head of the Department of Creative Industries and Digital Development at the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Gaming Technology Summit" held during the closing ceremony of "Youth Capital" in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Azizov noted that Islamic countries represent a large market for gaming technology.

He noted that interest in virtual games is expanding exponentially year over year.

"Gaming technologies create vast opportunities for transitioning our cultural heritage and language into a new era.

These processes are already receiving special attention in our country. Within a year, 15 new gaming studios have been established through the business incubation program at the Ministry of Culture," Azizov added.

