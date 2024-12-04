Azerbaijan liquidating affiliates of Azerkontrakt OJSC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan’s Azerleasing specialized company of the State Contracting Corporation Azerkontrakt OJSC is liquidated, Trend reports via the "Taxes" online newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The relevant creditors are required to submit their claims within two months at the following address: 108, 8 November Avenue, Khatai District, Baku.

Azerleasing was registered in 2007. The legal representative of the company is Ahliyat Aliyev.

At the same time, Azerkontrakt OJSC announced the liquidation of the Azeretsud wholesale union.

The relevant creditors are also required to submit their claims within two months to the following address: Az1029, Baku, Nizami district, H. Aliyev avenue, 6th Kondalan street.

Azeretsud was registered with the state in 2007. The legal representative of the union, with a charter capital of 1,911 manat ($1,124), is Aliheydar Farajullayev.

Previously, the liquidation of Azerkontrakt was announced.

