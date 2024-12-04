Creative marathon crowns winners in Azerbaijan's Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 4. The creative marathon, put on by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, has wrapped up in Shusha, the ministry told Trend.

The ministry highlighted that the pivotal domains of the marathon, integral to the concluding activities of the "Youth Capital" initiative, encompassed dynamic animation, cutting-edge fashion, innovative film, and transformative design.

The "Creative Marathon" emerged as a distinctive platform uniting young talents from Islamic nations and promoting collaboration and the development of innovative goods across many creative domains.

With the advice and support of seasoned mentors in the specified domains, 14 teams, comprising both foreign and local participants, produced their projects within a 24-hour period.

The teams showcased their products to the jury on December 3rd.

The results were announced following the jury's evaluation. The victors of the marathon included the Little Simurg team in animation, Last Night in film, Gothica in fashion, and Millennium in design.

Notably, the presented project aligns with the "Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the years 2022-2026," aimed at cultivating an innovative and creative approach among young people.

The main objectives of the "Creative Azerbaijan" program, implemented under this strategy, are to create favorable conditions for the creative industries and relevant business structures in Azerbaijan, as well as to support the export of products and services created in this sector and open new consumer markets.

The organization of this marathon, focused on these goals, further confirms the potential for the development of a new panregional market.

