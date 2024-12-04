Azerbaijan equips myriad houses with solar panels in liberated areas (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Solar panels with a total capacity of more than 3,000 kW were installed in over 550 private residential houses and public buildings, along with 32 hydropower plants (270 MW), in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Jabrayil Aliyev from the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy told Trend.

According to him, the transition to green energy ranks with the priority areas of state policy in Azerbaijan.

He said that large-scale projects aimed at environmentally friendly and sustainable energy production using renewable energy sources are also being implemented in the liberated territories.

Aliyev highlighted the advantages of green technologies being implemented in the liberated territories and the achievements in this area.

The agency representative mentioned that work continues in the direction of electricity generation from renewable energy sources, energy efficiency measures, and other areas.

"Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur have been declared a green energy zone by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. In accordance with Decree No. 2026, signed in 2021, a relevant concept was developed with the involvement of an international consulting company," he pointed out.

Besides, he reminded that the Cabinet of Ministers' decree No. 357s, dated June 21, 2022, approved the "Action plan for the creation of a green energy zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026.".

"Work is ongoing in the production of electricity from renewable energy sources, energy efficiency measures, the construction of infrastructure for electric vehicles, the installation of renewable energy systems on building rooftops, particularly solar panels, and the implementation of green solutions such as LED lamps in street and road lighting," he noted.

"In Zabukh and Sus villages of the Lachin district, solar panels have been installed on the roofs of each private residential house, administrative buildings, schools, and kindergartens, making them accessible to citizens. In Lachin city, a solar panel system with a capacity of three to five kilowatts has been installed on each of the 24 private residential houses, both connected to the grid and operating autonomously.

The implementation of these technologies significantly reduces electricity costs for the population, making energy supply environmentally friendly. In the future, the installation of solar panels on rooftops will continue in new private homes and public buildings," he said.

“Moreover, in the liberated territories, LED lamps are used to illuminate streets and roads. The LED lighting system not only saves energy but also serves for a long time and improves the aesthetic appearance of cities.

To help protect the environment by encouraging the use of electric vehicles, the number of electric charging points is being increased in these areas,” the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel