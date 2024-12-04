“AzInTelecom” at VIII International Banking Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. "AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, participated in the VIII International Banking Forum held in Baku on December 3-4.

As the main partner of the event, AzInTelecom presented a stand in the forum area. Participants were informed about AzInTelecom's products and services that benefit the financial sector. Information about the “SİMA İmza” digital signature, as well as " SİMA Pay", " SİMA KYC," and its sub-products, including the "Video Call " and "Video Recording" solutions, which offer unique opportunities for banks, was provided here.

On the first day of the event, Farrukh Farajullayev, Director of the Commercial Department of AzInTelecom, took part in a panel discussion on "SİMA and its Role in the Development of Banking Innovations”. Discussing the successful digitization of banking services through SİMA, F. Farajullayev noted that with SİMA, banks and other financial organizations can save time, funds, and paper across various operations.

It should be mentioned that 9 banks in Azerbaijan are already using “SİMA İmza” and “SIMA KYC” digital solutions offered by AzInTelecom to digitize their services.

This includes signing credit agreements, ordering debit cards, verifying identity, making online deposits, and a wide range of banking transactions which can be carried out remotely, without visiting a bank branch. In addition, a large number of financial organizations (NBCI, investment companies, electronic wallets, etc.) have digitized their authorization and signing processes through SİMA products.

“SİMA İmza”, which is legally equivalent to a handwritten signature, significantly reduces the workload in the financial sector and allows citizens to complete financial transactions without queuing or collecting paper documents. For more information on the SİMA Digital Solutions Platform, please visit sima.az or call the Contact Center at "157".