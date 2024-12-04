Azerbaijani parliament hosts meeting with former Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The head of Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ramid Namazov, has met with former Turkish Foreign Minister, MP, and head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Mevlut Cavusoglu, during his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani parliament's administration.

Namazov emphasized that Cavusoglu has always shown special attention to Azerbaijan, both during his tenure as the foreign minister and through his work in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The Azerbaijani delegate highlighted the successful cooperation between the two countries' parliamentary delegations in international organizations.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always supported each other in times of joy and difficulty, relying on each other to address critical issues.

Cavusoglu congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful conduct of its parliamentary election, describing it as significant, being the first held across Azerbaijan’s fully sovereign territory.

The meeting included an exchange of views on cooperation within the NATO PA, future plans and objectives, the development of inter-parliamentary relations, and other topics.

Additionally, confidence was expressed in the continued successful collaboration between the two countries' delegations in the NATO PA and in jointly addressing emerging issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel