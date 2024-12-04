Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan orchestrates symphony of creativity through master class in Shusha (PHOTO)

Society Materials 4 December 2024 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
Aslan Mammadli
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 4. “Shusha Creative Workshop” project orchestrated a master class, weaving together the threads of inspiration and artistry, Trend reports.

According to the information, specialist Ibrahim Eyublu unveiled the art of crafting charigs, guiding 14 eager souls through a tapestry of techniques and flavors (old times Azerbaijani footwear).

Students of Karabakh University and Baku Music Academy, as well as volunteers from Uzbekistan, Iran, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Morocco, took part in the master class. Once the decorative handicrafts were ready, they were handed over to the participants of the master class as souvenirs.

To note, Shusha has been appointed as the Youth Capital of the Islamic World for 2024 by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The "Shusha - OIC Youth Capital” program wraps up today.

