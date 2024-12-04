Tajikistan's President makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. On December 4, Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, President Emomali Rahmon extended congratulations on the successful organization of COP29, emphasizing its importance in advancing the global climate agenda.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and commended Emomali Rahmon’s participation in the COP29 Leaders' Summit, as well as the active contributions of the Tajikistan’s delegation to the discussions.

The two leaders also exchanged views on key issues of the bilateral agenda and discussed cooperation in the context of Tajikistan’s upcoming chairmanship of the CIS.