US Oracle Advisory Group, Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League hold press conference in Azerbaijan's Shusha

Politics Materials 2 February 2024 18:58 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A press conference has been held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on the results of the sociological survey to measure the mood of citizens in the run-up to the election, Trend reports.

The survey was conducted by the American Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) granted accreditation to the Oracle Advisory Group organization and the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens to conduct an exit poll during the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

