ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 8. Voters in Zangilan actively participated in the Azerbaijani presidential election and voted for the chosen candidate, a member of the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who observed the voting process in Zangilan, Vugar Maharramov told Trend.

"The Azerbaijani people celebrate today as a holiday. The elections are held throughout Azerbaijan's sovereign territory. Today, I saw the voting procedure in the Zangilan district. Citizens enthusiastically engaged in the elections, casting their votes for the chosen candidate," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.