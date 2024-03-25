Azerbaijan denies fake news about "supplies of shells" to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Armenian "Telegram" channels are trying to spread information about allegedly "the sending of military products by Azerbaijan to Ukraine", the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry told Trend.

According to the ministry, this is all fake and disinformation.

"Attempts to disseminate similar false and untruthful news on Armenian Telegram channels have already been made previously. This information has no basis and should not be taken seriously. Once again we inform you that Azerbaijan did not send any military products in the indicated direction," the ministry noted.

Previously, a number of Armenian media and Telegram channels reported that in 2022-2023, about 25 thousand mortar shells of 82 mm caliber were delivered to Ukraine in several batches through the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.