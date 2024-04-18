Armenia merely made of instrument in West's hands - Russian MFA (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Armenia is solely given the role of a tool with which the West wishes to spark a fire in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"The intentions of Washington and Brussels are clear: they aim to sever all connections between Russia and Armenia, spanning both security and economic domains and weaken the mechanisms of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Western nations are actively seeking to sow discord among the closest neighbors in the South Caucasus, utilizing Armenia merely as a tool to incite further conflict, in line with the US and EU's agenda to ignite broader tensions," she said.

"Should the document indeed propose the substitution of Russian border guards with specialists from the US-EU-NATO coalition, the amplification of American and EU subversive operations along Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan and Iran, and the redirection of Armenia's vital infrastructure and energy network, it would not come as a surprise. There has been a noticeable effort by US and EU representatives to influence Armenia with such concepts," Zakharova emphasized, commenting on the document between the EU, the US, and Armenia adopted during the Brussels meeting.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, USAID chief Samantha Power, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened in Brussels on April 5.

One of the outcomes of the meeting was the announcement that the EU would propose Armenia's Resilience and Growth Plan for 2024-2027, with a budget allocation of 270 million euro.

