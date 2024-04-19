Azerbaijani Parliament hosts conference on New Caledonia (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijani Parliament is hosting a conference devoted to the theme "New Caledonia: history, modern challenges, and the expected future", Trend reports.

A delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia, Naisseline Omayra, as well as deputies of the Azerbaijani Parliament, are taking part in the meeting.

The moderator of the event, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Human Rights Committee Zahid Oruj, spoke about the importance of the upcoming discussions at the conference. Emphasizing that our country has been at the head of the modern anti-colonial movement in recent years, the Committee Chairman noted that after Azerbaijan's brilliant victory in the II Karabakh War, France took a manifestly unfair stance towards our country, which exposes its nefarious imperialist policy covered by various diplomatic and political moves. The attempts of official Paris, which has been waging a campaign against our country, to settle in the South Caucasus and use Armenia as a tool, stem from the essence of its policy. However, the head of the Azerbaijani state resolutely opposed the neo-imperialist policy. The Baku Initiative Group, established for this purpose, is a demonstration of the political will of our state.

The Chairperson of the New Caledonia Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport, and Communications, Chairperson of the Agriculture Agency, Naisseline Omayra, spoke about the imperialist policy of France, which currently rules the island of New Caledonia as its colony, about the violation of the rights of the indigenous Kanak people, their struggle for freedom, and described the difficulties they face. She noted that France does not fulfill its commitments and tries to limit the rights of the indigenous population by interfering in the Constitution and electoral legislation. Naisseline Omayra expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting the liberation struggle in New Caledonia. She said the memorandum of cooperation signed between our parliaments will open new doors for New Caledonia in many fields.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov emphasized that France's unjust stance towards Azerbaijan, colonial policy towards states such as New Caledonia, and imperialist policy contradict the principles of democracy and the rule of human rights.

The Executive Director of Baku Initiative Group, Abbas Abbasov, talked about Azerbaijan's promotion of the decolonization process in the international arena, support for the just struggle of people suffering from colonialism, informed about the activities of the group, and measures taken to combat colonialism.

Other speeches expressed their opinion on France's new colonial policy, its enslavement of peoples, plundering of their natural resources, and other issues.

Members of the New Caledonia parliamentary delegation expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's consistent support of their just struggle for justice and freedom, as well as for organizing the conference in our country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel