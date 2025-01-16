Azerbaijan's Baku hosts meeting of heads of OTS customs services (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The X meeting of the heads of customs services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

Various agreements are expected to be signed during the meeting.

The Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said that it's important to strengthen the coordination of customs services, introduce uniform standards and use modern technologies for the effective organization of global trade flows in the modern world.

"The 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of Turkic states is of great importance for simplifying trade, enhancing regional initiatives, and deepening economic integration. The harmonization of customs procedures and optimization of transit routes open up new opportunities for realizing the economic potential of Turkic states and accelerating regional development.

One of the key projects is the simplified customs corridor, which has strategic importance for expanding trade and strengthening economic ties in the region," he noted.

According to him, the project to simplify transit customs procedures along the international Trans-Caspian East-West corridor by implementing the "single window" principle, proposed by the customs service, is an important step.

"This project allows goods and vehicles to be moved along the corridor based on a single declaration, enables electronic data exchange, and uses the pre-submitted customs transit declaration as a transit document. This will contribute to a more efficient and simplified organization of trade processes, as well as achieving important goals such as enhancing the region's logistical potential.

In the modern era, the automation of customs services, the implementation of electronic document management systems, and digital control mechanisms make a significant contribution to speeding up border crossing procedures, preventing illegal trade, and increasing transparency in trade processes.

In this context, electronic seals and GPS-based tracking systems are of particular importance. These technologies not only ensure the safety of cargo transportation but also allow for reliable and effective monitoring of transit processes.

Systems that enable real-time tracking of goods movement help build trust among trade participants and prevent illegal interference," added Baghirov.

The OTS General Secretary Kubanychbek Omuraliev said that Turkmenistan is preparing to join the electronic permit system among member countries of the OTS.

"In the face of global challenges such as the race for cross-border trade, rising transportation costs, lengthy document checks, and complex customs and transit procedures, addressing these issues is vital for the economic stability and development of our region. In line with our strategic document 'Turkic World Vision-2040', the OTS aims to simplify customs and trade processes between member states and along the Middle Corridor.

Significant achievements of our member states include the successful operation of the electronic TIR system between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in cooperation with UNICEF in 2022. We aim for the OTS region to become a leader in implementing the electronic TIR system," he mentioned.

Omuraliyev noted that as an organization, the OTS is fully committed to supporting and developing this initiative in cooperation with member states, UNICEF, and IRU.

"We are actively working on expanding the electronic permit system among our member countries. Turkmenistan is preparing to join this initiative, which will strengthen connections and deepen regional integration between Turkic states. Last year, we established the Union of International Road Transport Associations in the Turkic region, called OTS 'YURTA', as well as the Alliance of Logistics Centers and Cargo Carriers of Turkic States," added the secretary-general.

Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Kairat Dzhumagaliev mentioned that joint efforts to implement the E-TIR (Electronic International Road Transports) information system by member countries of the (OTS will create numerous benefits for carriers.

He noted that Kazakhstan, as a full-fledged participant in global economic relations, is taking active steps to develop international supply chains and improve the transparency and efficiency of customs services.

"Due to its geographical location, Kazakhstan is viewed as one of the transit countries connecting Europe and Asia. Our state's foreign economic policy is aimed at expanding the boundaries of international integration and global economic processes.

The implementation and expansion of the use of the E-TIR information system is essential for simplified and accelerated cargo transportation between the member states of the OTS. Our joint efforts in implementing the E-TIR information system by our countries shall create numerous advantages for carriers," added Jumagaliyev.

To note, the 9th meeting of the heads of customs services of the OTS was held in December 2023 in Tashkent.

Will be updated