Geoeconomics to fluctuate without stable geopolitics - ARTOC Group chairman (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on March 13, 15:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13.​ Geoeconomics will be unstable without stable geopolitics, Chairman and Managing Director of ARTOC Group for Investment and Development Shafik Gabr said at the panel discussion on "Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry" within the framework of XII Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Our generation was unable to make the world a more beautiful place. However, the younger generation is building bridges between the West and the East. I am both an optimist and a realist," he said.

He emphasized that geopolitical changes have been occurring throughout history.

"World War II, the Cold War, the pandemic — all of these events changed our world. However, now the processes are becoming even more polarized. Some forces are trying to influence through mass media, which leads to a weakening of soft power and a strengthening of hard power. International organizations are focusing more on military spending.

However, we must understand that as geopolitical changes occur, so will the geo-economics. This will affect the entire world. Instability in geopolitics will inevitably lead to instability in geo-economics," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is scheduled to take place from March 13 through 15, 2025.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will be held under the theme "Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities".

Discussions will focus on key global issues, including geopolitical shifts, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery and regional stability, COP29, and more.

The forum is expected to bring together over 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 UN and international agency heads, and over 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

