Rules for movement of children, adolescents during quarantine period in Azerbaijan disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

In line with the rules of the quarantine regime and according to the resolution of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, since April 5, non-working people may go outside only with special permission, Spokesperson for the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Elnur Niftaliyev told Trend.

“Till April 20, a citizen without special permission for movement may leave his or her place of residence once a day upon a weighty reason, in accordance with the resolution,” the spokesperson said. “For this purpose, it is necessary to send the number and series of identification card, as well as a pre-set index to 8103.”

“However, the resolution does not reflect the clauses on the need to obtain permission for minors and adolescents,” Niftaliyev added. “It is not recommended for minors to go outside during the quarantine period.”

“We are currently experiencing a period of spreading coronavirus,” the spokesperson said. “Children are more susceptible to infection. Therefore, parents must not take young children with them to the stores or other places. If a parent must go outside, a child may temporarily stay with relatives or family members. We should take into account that these are temporary difficulties."

The spokesperson stressed that people older 65 are forbidden to go out upon the resolution.

“There are no other age restrictions,” Niftaliyev added. "There are no restrictions, but it is not recommended to go out with small children or teenagers.”

“No parent wants his or her child to get the virus. Therefore, during the quarantine period, minors and teenagers must not go out," the spokesperson said.

As part of a special quarantine regime, which is used to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), movement restrictions have been imposed in the country.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made such a decision in connection with the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.