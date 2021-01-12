Baku Metro talks recent work carried out at 'November 8' station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Baku is preparing to commission the ‘November 8’ metro station, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, Spokesman of the Baku Metro CJSC, told Trend.

He noted that the station has 17 escalators and 3 elevators.

He said further work is being carried out on escalators at other stations.

Along with the strengthening of measures for inspection and verification in line with technical standards, maintenance work has been carried out.

Within the warranty period of the manufacturer - ‘ThyssenKrupp’ - the gear motors of 18 escalators have been updated, and technical measures have been successfully completed on a number of escalators to enhance the safety of the escalators.