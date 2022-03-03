Azerbaijani athletes demonstrate balance exercises at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The men's pair consisting of Azerbaijani athletes Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli demonstrated the balance exercises as part of the qualifying round of the first day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Trend reports.

The gymnasts scored 23.310 points. Presently, Seyidli and Zeynalli hold the seventh intermediate place. The athletes will demonstrate the tempo exercises on the second day of the competitions.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.