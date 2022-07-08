Azerbaijan confirms 59 more COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan has detected 59 new COVID-19 cases, 26 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,605 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,576 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 310 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,870 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,981,903 tests have been conducted so far.