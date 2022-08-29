Azerbaijan confirms 132 more COVID-19 cases, 148 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 17:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijan has detected 132 new COVID-19 cases, and 148 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 812,248 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 798,867 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,576 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,841 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,147,186 tests have been conducted so far.