Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. A total of 719 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 196 citizens, the second dose – 179 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 285 citizens. As many as 59 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,914,719 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,864 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,211 people – the second dose, 3,388,325 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,319 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.