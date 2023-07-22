Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continue, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Trend.

Another caravan was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on July 22. At this stage, another 22 families (79 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

As a result of the Victory by the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, opportunities have been created for a voluntary, safe and dignified return to their native lands after 30 years.

Residents of the city of Lachin, which has become even more beautiful and comfortable, thanked the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation and its heroic soldiers and officers.

Thus, as many as 133 families (533 people) were provided with permanent residence in the city of Lachin.

Moreover, a total of 18 families (73 people) were relocated to the city of Lachin on July 18.