Azerbaijan's Khazri Solutions company announces its liquidation

Society Materials 31 August 2023 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan's Khazri Solutions LLC, created by changing the name of Gilan Holding, has announced its liquidation, Trend reports.

The name of Gilan Holding was changed to Khazri Solutions in July this year.

The company was headed Mubariz Huseynov.

Khazri Solutions [Gilan Holding] LLC passed the state registration in 2005, and the authorized capital of the LLC is 160 manat ($94).

Khazri Solutions address: AZ1065, Yasamal district, Baku city, Nariman Narimanov avenue, house 206, PO Box 466.

