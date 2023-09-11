Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Smuggling of over 17 kilograms of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented as part of measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border and combat illegal drug trafficking in the service area of the Border Troops "Goytapa" and "Lankaran" of the State Border Service, the press center of the service told Trend.

According to the press center, on September 8 at 10:55 (GMT +4), as a result of operational and investigative measures conducted in the service zone of the border post of the "Lankaran" border detachment, located near the Astara district, the smuggling of drugs with a total weight of 970 grams (430 grams of opium and 540 grams of heroin) from Iran into Azerbaijan was prevented.

On September 9 at 15:35, the officers of the "Goytapa" border post, located near Chakhirli village of the Imishli district, prevented the smuggling of over 16 kilograms of marijuana from Iran into Azerbaijan as a result of operational and investigative measures conducted in the service zone.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing in connection with these incidents.

Previously, an attempt to smuggle drugs into Azerbaijan from Iran was prevented by the Horadiz border detachment of the State Border Service at the official territory of the border outpost near Boyuk Bahmanli village of the Fuzuli district on August 31 at 00:15 (GMT+4).

As a result of operational measures, residents of the Fuzuli district, Surkhay Mammadov and Mahammad Mammadov, were detained as border violators. During the inspection, a narcotic substance weighing 14.3 kg was found and seized.