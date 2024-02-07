Voters flocking to polling stations established at School No. 132-134 in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voting is now underway in Azerbaijan for the snap presidential election, marking a significant moment in the country's modern history. These elections hold special historical significance as this is the first presidential election in Azerbaijan's history, occurring against the backdrop of reclaiming sovereignty and ensuring territorial integrity.

This presidential election is taking place for the first time in a unified and sovereign Azerbaijan following the restoration of independence.

This election signals the beginning of a new chapter in Azerbaijan's socio-political history. At polling station No. 7 of district electoral commission No. 10 (School No. 132-134), the snap presidential election there is unfolding with a palpable sense of enthusiasm and emotional resonance.

Trend presents the footage from the polling station.