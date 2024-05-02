Statements and actions of international organizations diverge - Türkiye's official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Statements and actions of international organizations diverge, Head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship, Cooperation, and Solidarity Foundation Aygun Attar said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the panel session "Ensuring sustainable peace for revival and preservation of culture in post-conflict times" held within the framework of the VI Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

“Those who destroyed samples of our cultural heritage in Karabakh are still quietly traveling around the world, and they are invited to Europe and to European institutions. Statements and actions of international organizations diverge. They condemn in words, but do nothing indeed,” she said.

The second day of the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku.

Meanwhile, a total of 700 guests from different countries around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction".

To note, the event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is being held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

