BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 has occurred in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's National Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

“The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km, 74 km southwest from Aghdam station in Lachin district,” the information of the Center reads.