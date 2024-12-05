Azerbaijan, Belgium moot ways to enhance healthcare worker qualifications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Azerbaijan Julien de Fraipont, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

“Welcoming the guests, Health Minister Teymur Musayev pointed out the availability of conditions for the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the field of continuous professional training of medical specialists of our countries.

Teymur Musayev also emphasized the possibility of organizing training for medical workers to exchange experience and improve their skills.

According to the minister, there is a potential for cooperation in the field of the pharmaceutical industry.

In turn, Julien de Fraipont expressed interest in developing cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest,” the information says.