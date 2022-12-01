Azerbaijan has advanced experience in business development - president of INSME

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan has advanced experience in development of small and medium businesses (SMBs), and can share it with other countries, President of the International Network for Small and Medium Enterprises (INSME) Sergio Arzeni said on December 1, Trend reports.

Arzeni made the remark at the opening of the 18th annual meeting of INSME on ‘SMB empowerment, economic diversification and green growth’, held in Baku.

According to him, INSME supports Azerbaijan's efforts to diversify the economy.

"In this regard, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency is an important member of the International Network for Small and Medium Enterprises," he stressed.

Arzeni also said that the competitiveness of each company depends on the quality of education of employees, and therefore the professional development and retraining of employees is very important for INSME.