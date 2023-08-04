Türkiye discloses number of companies with Kazakh capital registered in June 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Türkiye registered 42 companies with Kazakh capital in June 2023, which is 10 companies less than in the same period of 2022, Trend reports.

According to the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), despite the decrease in the number of registered Kazakh companies, their total capital increased during the reporting period.

"If in the reporting period the total capital of Kazakh companies registered in Türkiye amounted to 133.5 million Turkish lira ($4.9 million), then for the same period in 2022 this number amounted to 10.2 million Turkish lira ($378,399)," the TOBB said.

In addition, TOBB also noted that the majority of Kazakh companies were registered in Istanbul (28) in June 2023.

"The total capital of Kazakh companies registered in Istanbul amounted to 128.9 million Turkish lira ($4.8 million)," TOBB said.

In general, Türkiye registered 19 wholesale and retail trading companies with Kazakh capital in June 2023. The rest of the companies are involved in other sectors of the economy.