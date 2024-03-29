Azerbaijan, UNDP moot co-op opportunities within COP29 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have discussed opportunities for partnership within COP29, said Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on X, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the discussions were held within the framework of the meeting between Minister of Economy Mikhail Jabbarov and the UNDP Acting Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN and its agencies.

Details were presented regarding Azerbaijan's economic development trends, accomplishments, efforts toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and initiatives for reintegrating liberated territories.

Alessandra Roccasalvo expressed contentment with the collaboration between the UN and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the significance of investment attraction for achieving the SDGs and development ventures across diverse sectors. She underscored the organization's preparedness to aid COP29.

The parties deliberated cooperation agenda items, encompassing sustainable development financing mechanisms, reconstruction of liberated territories, enhanced investments in energy efficiency initiatives, and potential collaboration within COP29.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP-the Conference of the Parties-is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

