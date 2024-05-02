Feasibility study deadline of "green corridor" project from Azerbaijan to Europe set

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
2 May 2024
Laman Zeynalova
TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. The feasibility assessment for the "green corridor" project, which comprises running a cable under the Black Sea from Azerbaijan to Europe, is planned to be finished in July 2024, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce said, Trend reports.

Pryce said this during an "Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) Middle Corridor (Reshaping Euro-Asia Connectivity)" panel discussion at the 57th ADB Annual Meeting in Tbilisi.

