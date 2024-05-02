Azerbaijan-EU green corridor promotes renewables dev't in wider region - Georgian minister

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. The Azerbaijan-EU green corridor promotes the development of renewable energy resources in the wider region, First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the "Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) Middle Corridor (Reshaping Euro-Asia Connectivity)" and "Collaborative Fintech Community: Building on the Middle Corridor Momentum" panel discussions at the 57th ADB Annual Meeting in Tbilisi.

The minister underscored Georgia's significance in terms of energy connectivity. He highlighted the Black Sea submarine cable project as the most ambitious endeavor, which is poised to bolster regional connectivity.

"The significance of this flagship project for both Europe and the Caucasus cannot be overstated. It not only serves to diversify supply routes and mitigate supply risks but also holds significant potential for advancing the development of renewable energy in Georgia and the broader region," he noted.

To note, the theme of the 57th ADB Annual Meeting in Tbilisi, which runs from May 2 through May 5, is "Bridge to the Future".

The inaugural session of the Board of Governors is scheduled for May 4, marking the official commencement of the annual meeting. Distinguished guests from the host country will be in attendance. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Georgia's Minister of Finance and Chairman of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili, will deliver statements.

The annual meeting provides ADB Governors with a platform to address developmental issues and challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific region. The event typically attracts several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, private sector representatives, members of international and civil society organizations, youth, academics, and media personnel.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel