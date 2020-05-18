Georgia completing park reconstruction financed by EIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

The reconstruction of Tbilisi’s Mziuri Park is nearing completion, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia.

The budget of the project, which is financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), is 7.8 million lari ($2.4 million).

As reported, the project also includes the renovation of the park and greenery near the Chabua Amirejibi highway which was damaged during flood on June 13, 2015.

Bicycle roads, benches, drinking water fountains and recreation areas were set up in the area of Mziuri Park. Furthermore, an artificial lake, skateboard and children's playgrounds were also built on the park territory.

"Following completion of the project, another fully well-equipped multifunctional recreation zone will be added to the capital. The upgraded infrastructure will be adapted for people with disabilities, as well as for parents of children in strollers,” said the ministry.

The reconstruction work is being overseen by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Tbilisi City Hall.

