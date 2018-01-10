Customs revenues of Azerbaijani budget up 14%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred about 2.61 billion manats to the state budget in 2017, 14 percent more than in 2016, reads the Committee’s report issued on Jan. 10.

The Committee transferred 225.38 million manats to the budget in December 2017.

Revenues from customs duties amounted to 73.91 million manats, revenues from value added tax (VAT) - 132.85 million manats, revenues from excise duty - 15.67 million manats, and revenues from highway-use tax - 2.95 million manats in December 2017.

Revenues from the customs duties increased by 38 percent, revenues from VAT decreased by 10.5 percent, revenues from the excise tax rose by 2.5 times, and revenues from the highway-use tax decreased by nine times in December 2017 as compared to December 2016.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget was 2.25 billion manats for 2017.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Jan. 10)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news