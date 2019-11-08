Labor Ministry: Azerbaijan plans to allocate 6,725 jobs for foreigners in 2020

8 November 2019 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Next year, it is planned to set a quota of 6,725 jobs for foreigners wishing to work in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has already applied to the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the allocation of the quota and its approval is expected.

The deputy minister added that the quota has been set in close cooperation with employers.

"There are specialties in the country that we cannot provide with labor force. We try to ensure that highly qualified specialists are invited in these specialties. In other areas, the ministry meets the needs through the capacities of the local labor market," Aliyev said.

