Chip shortages could slow automotive production, VW and suppliers say

Business 4 December 2020 23:05 (UTC+04:00)
Chip shortages could slow automotive production, VW and suppliers say

A shortage of chips used in auto manufacturing could disrupt automotive production in China well into next year, industry officials said Friday, with chip companies saying they are raising prices and expanding their production in response, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Automobiles have become increasingly dependent on chips - many of them made in Europe - for everything from computer management of engines for better fuel economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency braking.

Automotive production slowed in early 2020 because of hard lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but has come roaring back, especially in China, as consumers look to travel in private vehicles rather than take public transport.

German auto suppliers Continental, Bosch and Volkswagen, the world’s largest carmaker, warned about the shortage of semiconductor components.

“Although semiconductor manufacturers have already responded to the unexpected demand with capacity expansions, the required additional volumes will only be available in six to nine months,” Continental said on Friday. “Therefore, the potential delivery bottlenecks may last into 2021.”

Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG said it was increasing its investments to ramp up a new chip factory in Austria.

“We have already factored in certain growth for car production in 2021. Accordingly, we will adjust our global manufacturing capacities,” the company said in a statement.

Dutch automotive chip supplier NXP Semiconductors has told customers that it must raise prices on all products because it is facing a “significant increase” in materials costs and a “severe shortage” of chips, a letter to customers seen by Reuters showed.

“To address the unforeseen increase in costs from our suppliers, we reluctantly must raise pricing on all products,” the Nov. 26 letter to customers said. NXP confirmed the authenticity of the letter but declined to comment further.

Volkswagen, the biggest foreign automaker in China, said on Friday that China’s overall auto production could be interrupted after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted chip supplies globally for some electronic components.

“The chip supply for certain automotive electronic components has been affected due to uncertainties caused by the pandemic,” a Volkswagen representative told Reuters in an emailed statement.

“This has led to a potential interruption in automotive production, with the situation getting more critical as demand has risen due to the full-speed recovery of the Chinese market,” the statement, which refers to China’s overall auto production and not specifically Volkswagen’s, said.

Germany-based auto supplier Bosch said it too was seeing supply chain bottlenecks for certain components.

“No supplier can elude this market development. We are in close contact with our suppliers and customers to maintain the supply chains as much as possible despite the tense market situation,” Bosch said.

China is expected to sell more than 22 million vehicles in the first 11 months of 2020, down just 3% from the same period a year earlier.

Volkswagen also said it was closely monitoring the situation and had already started coordinating with suppliers to take appropriate countermeasures.

The Wolfsburg-based company has local joint ventures with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, China FAW Group Corp Ltd and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Lt.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Protesters in Yerevan demand Pashinyan's resignation (VIDEO)
Protesters in Yerevan demand Pashinyan's resignation (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia
Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia
Azerbaijan is a winner - Turkish government
Azerbaijan is a winner - Turkish government
Loading Bars
Latest
1st China-bound freight train departs on 12-day journey from Istanbul Business 4 December 23:30
Chip shortages could slow automotive production, VW and suppliers say Business 4 December 23:05
Russia, India kick off joint naval drills in Indian Ocean Russia 4 December 22:21
NCDC to study COVID-19 reinfection cases Georgia 4 December 21:43
Turkey reports over 32,736 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 4 December 21:21
Azerbaijan unveils funds value received by Armed Forces Relief Fund as of December 1 Society 4 December 21:16
Kazakhstan, Russia agree on measure to restore ecosystem of transboundary rivers Kazakhstan 4 December 21:11
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 4 Society 4 December 21:11
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy spares via tender Tenders 4 December 21:06
French activists protest against Amazon's expansion Europe 4 December 20:30
Azerbaijani, Bulgarian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation Politics 4 December 19:28
Azerbaijani public reveres memory of martyrs of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO) Society 4 December 19:23
Electricity Market Concept Design defines gradual retail market opening in Georgia Oil&Gas 4 December 19:13
Import of rice by Azerbaijan up Business 4 December 19:01
Baku Metro opens tender to buy tire connections Tenders 4 December 18:36
French parliament loses ability to be serious partner – Turkish Grand National Assembly Politics 4 December 18:20
Investments in Georgian Poti Free Industrial Zone diversified by regional countries Business 4 December 18:13
Iran's next years budget unlikely to improve economy - Head of Parliament Plan and Budget Commission Business 4 December 18:07
Azerbaijan raises value of imports from Lithuania in 10M2020 Business 4 December 17:58
Big foreign IT companies entering Georgia's market ICT 4 December 17:56
Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau compensating bankrupted insurer's creditors Finance 4 December 17:56
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 4 December 17:54
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Yanshag village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 4 December 17:54
EDB, KazakhExport to jointly insure exports of insulated cars from Kazakhstan Business 4 December 17:49
Georgian Chamber of Commerce working on several projects to help SMEs Business 4 December 17:47
Azerbaijan's irrigation company to finance power supply of crop areas Business 4 December 17:44
Turkmenistan builts new mosque in Afghanistan's Akina town (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 4 December 17:42
Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs exchange views on current situation in region Politics 4 December 17:37
International organizations aim to finance road construction and repair in Georgia Transport 4 December 17:33
Georgia sees increase in imports of dairy products Business 4 December 17:32
Azerbaijan unveils 10M2020 railway export operations Transport 4 December 17:30
EDB to fund investment projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan Development Bank Business 4 December 17:28
Azerbaijani FM receives Belarusian ambassador amid completion of his diplomatic mission (PHOTO) Politics 4 December 17:27
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry delivers diplomatic note to French ambassador Politics 4 December 17:22
Global debt to hit $200 trillion - S&P Global US 4 December 17:21
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of general equipment Tenders 4 December 17:19
Ankara honors memory of Azerbaijan's martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 4 December 17:17
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: We will never forget Patriotic War martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 4 December 17:12
Azerbaijan applies Lithuanian company's hotel management system project ICT 4 December 17:07
“Ural Airlines” to take citizens of the Russian Federation out of Azerbaijan Society 4 December 17:05
Serbia to pay off loan received from Azerbaijan for road construction Transport 4 December 16:57
Turkish export cargo to China to pass through Port of Baku Transport 4 December 16:54
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan Transport 4 December 16:44
SOCAR Ukraine's aviation fuel imports for November Oil&Gas 4 December 16:32
Surge in COVID-19 cases reported at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field Oil&Gas 4 December 16:32
Turkish president supports Azerbaijani counterpart’s recommendation to France Politics 4 December 16:31
SOCAR expands its activities in Ukraine Oil&Gas 4 December 16:30
Iran – UK trade could improve by money transfer facilities Business 4 December 16:26
Turkey records more Uzbek companies in 10M2020 Turkey 4 December 16:21
Budget of Georgia Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure to be highest Finance 4 December 16:19
Rostelecom increases capacity of Uzbektelecom's access to Russian segment of Internet ICT 4 December 16:18
Central Bank of Azerbaijan eyes to raise funds on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 4 December 16:13
Azerbaijan was rooting for us – National gymnastics team member (PHOTO) Society 4 December 16:12
Azerbaijan ramps up goods exports via stationary transport Transport 4 December 16:03
UAE’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November Business 4 December 16:02
Azerbaijan confirms 4,267 new COVID-19 cases, 2,566 recoveries Society 4 December 15:55
Kazakhstan Development Bank to co-op to promote EAEU integration Business 4 December 15:54
Karabakh to become ecotourism center of regional importance - Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Azerbaijan Business 4 December 15:49
Oil moves up towards $50/bbl after OPEC+ supply compromise Oil&Gas 4 December 15:48
Number of COVID-19 infections in Russia increases by 27,403 in 24 hours Russia 4 December 15:46
Turkish minister to get acquainted with construction progress of Kars logistics center Turkey 4 December 15:44
International law firms enter Georgian market Finance 4 December 15:32
EU urges countries to keep COVID in check over festive season Europe 4 December 15:28
Baku cathedral parishioners honor memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War (PHOTO) Society 4 December 15:24
Bank of Israel intervenes in foreign exchange market Israel 4 December 15:23
Turkey, Iran commemorating Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War Society 4 December 15:20
Uzbekistan’s volume of media market up in 2021 ICT 4 December 15:19
Kazakhstan, Russia agree on steps to expand co-op in geology Kazakhstan 4 December 15:17
Iran-Iraq Joint Trade Commission to be established soon Business 4 December 15:15
Karabakh can become leading IT Hub in South Caucasus, says Azerbaijani analyst ICT 4 December 15:15
Kazakhstan to launch manufacturing of Russian anti-COVID vaccine before year-end Kazakhstan 4 December 15:06
Ganja honors memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War (PHOTO) Society 4 December 15:04
Substantial NATO-Georgia Package updated at meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Georgia 4 December 15:01
Belonging of Nagorno-Karabakh region determined upon relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions - press secretary of Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 December 14:59
UNHCR reveals details of joint meeting with Turkmenistan to end statelessness Turkmenistan 4 December 14:56
Kazakhstan ups trade with Turkey for 10M2020 Turkey 4 December 14:49
EBRD reduces its equity stake in Georgian TBC Bank Finance 4 December 14:48
TAP to hold market test to double capacity Oil&Gas 4 December 14:47
Second Karabakh war - brightest page in national memory of Azerbaijan, says Russian cleric Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 December 14:46
Azerbaijan presents musical composition commemorating martyrs of Patriotic War (VIDEO) Society 4 December 14:26
Amnesty International unveils photo proof of Armenian-inflicted damage in liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 December 14:21
Iran to increase revenue by development of gas transmission Oil&Gas 4 December 14:17
Energy Commission of Iranian Chamber of Commerce discusses oil revenue forecast Oil&Gas 4 December 14:16
9 Azerbaijani gymnasts return from European Championships with medals - head coach Society 4 December 14:16
Ukraine to continue supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity Politics 4 December 14:16
Mountain Jewish Community honors memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War (PHOTO) Society 4 December 13:49
UNHCR talks cooperation with Turkmenistan on fight against statelessness Turkmenistan 4 December 13:47
ENI to support activities of center to develop oil&gas engineering in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 4 December 13:14
Beeline mobile operator working in Khankendi city - fake news, Russian web portal says Politics 4 December 13:12
Azerbaijan Banks Association to develop digital payment ecosystem Finance 4 December 13:09
Trade takes up largest share in total turnover of Georgian business sector Business 4 December 13:04
Uzbekistan considers production of Bentley electric vehicles Transport 4 December 13:02
Iran's Minister of Petroleum discusses OPEC+ meetings Oil&Gas 4 December 12:59
Kazakhstan more than doubles petroleum oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 4 December 12:57
Caspian Drilling Company updates on Satti rig upgrade Oil&Gas 4 December 12:56
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 4 December 12:54
Kazakhstan, Austria trade turnover down year-on-year Business 4 December 12:45
Turkmenistan exploring possibility of producing cement from local raw materials Construction 4 December 12:43
Turkmenistan working to maintain technical condition of gas pipelines Oil&Gas 4 December 12:38
OPEC+ decision: Oil glut could be hitting the market soon Oil&Gas 4 December 12:36
All news