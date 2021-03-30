Economy minister names goals of Azerbaijan’s joining Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan joined the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, Trend reports on March 30 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

"The aim is to take the full advantage of the opportunities offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as to assume place among this field’s leading countries," Jabbarov tweeted.

The Azerbaijani government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) signed the documents on the establishment of the Azerbaijani branch of the centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This center will be the first one in the CIS region.

Earlier, Jabbarov said that choosing of Azerbaijan as one of the centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will make an important contribution to the country's economy.

