Weekly prices of Azerbaijan's oil for March 9-13

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $34.92 per barrel on March 9-13, or $19.4 less than the previous week, Trend reports on March 16.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $36.62 per barrel, while the lowest price was $32.35 per barrel.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $29.46 per barrel, which is $18.53 less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $31.28 per barrel and the lowest price was $26.62 per barrel on March 9-13.

Average price of Brent Dated was $33.71 per barrel on March 9-13 or $17.97 less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $35.57 per barrel and the lowest price was $30.81 during the reporting period.

