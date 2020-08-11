BP has ambitious long-term plans for work in Azerbaijan's oil&gas sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

BP will continue its business in Azerbaijan, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s communications and advocacy vice president for the Middle East and Caspian Region stated, Trend reports with reference to Aslanbayli’s official Twitter page.

“We have been present in Azerbaijan for around three decades investing in oil & gas. We'll continue our business here while we also will look for opportunities to expand our relationship with Azerbaijan on a range of other areas of our long-term energy partnership,” Aslanbayli wrote.