Southern Gas Corridor constitutes new reality – Hungarian trade minister

The Southern Gas Corridor constitutes a new reality, Trend quoted Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as saying.

“For us, the Caucasian region plays a vital role because of energy and transportation reasons. You know, the energy supply in Hungary is a critical issue - and entire Central Europe, because of the one-sided dependence position, of course. And the Southern Gas Corridor constitutes a new reality. Now, the Southern Gas corridor goes through Georgia, and it gives us the chance to diversify our sources and routes when it comes to the country's gas supply,” he told Business Media Georgia.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

