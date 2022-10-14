Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.04 on October 13 compared to the previous price, amounting to $97.98 per barrel, Trend reports on October 14 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 13 amounted to $96.14 per barrel, up by 91 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.7 per barrel on October 13, growing by 39 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by 90 cents compared to the previous price and made up $93.98 per barrel.