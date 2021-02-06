Iranian currency rates for February 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to February 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,607 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 6 Iranian rial on February 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,691 57,184 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,723 46,677 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,017 4,992 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,924 4,883 1 Danish krone DKK 6,806 6,788 1 Indian rupee INR 577 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,654 138,591 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,211 26,178 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,858 39,956 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,930 32,816 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,231 30,233 1 South African rand ZAR 2,830 2,805 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,955 5,863 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,247 32,035 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,478 31,476 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,564 49,578 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,171 2,174 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,894 35,829 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,398 9,412 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,496 6,504 100 Thai baths THB 140,029 139,869 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,331 10,362 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,577 37,542 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,607 50,483 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,989 9,938 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,657 12,652 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,999 2,993 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,092 15,912 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,442 87,332 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,716 3,690 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,488 rial rials, and the price of $1 is 232,486 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,260 rials, and the price of $1 is 238,232 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 280,000-283,000 rials.