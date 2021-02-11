Iranian currency rates for February 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to February 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,918 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 11 Iranian rial on February 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,160 57,859 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,188 46,843 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,050 5,019 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,967 4,956 1 Danish krone DKK 6,847 6,820 1 Indian rupee INR 577 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,954 138,776 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,394 26,267 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,157 40,034 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,088 33,003 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,336 30,447 1 South African rand ZAR 2,852 2,836 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,946 5,939 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,487 32,451 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,689 31,575 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,619 49,728 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,140 2,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,888 35,852 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,410 9,426 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,505 6,513 100 Thai baths THB 140,326 140,188 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,384 10,352 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,984 37,645 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,918 50,724 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,060 10,031 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,690 12,651 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,002 3,001 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,303 16,105 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,441 87,405 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,701 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,491 rial rials, and the price of $1 is 241,694 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,234 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,036 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 240,000-243,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 285,000-288,000 rials.