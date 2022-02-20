Iranian currency rates for February 20

Finance 20 February 2022 09:47 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,556 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb.20

Iranian rial on Feb.19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,081

57,050

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,586

45,601

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,470

4,470

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,674

4,669

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,393

6,396

1 Indian rupee

INR

563

563

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,615

138,889

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,927

23,825

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,509

36,497

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,385

5,385

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,932

32,942

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,144

28,111

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,779

2,776

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,079

3,076

1 Russian ruble

RUB

545

545

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,150

30,128

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,207

31,206

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,464

48,835

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,075

2,074

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,131

35,140

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,170

9,152

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,640

6,640

100 Thai baths

THB

130,579

130,549

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,033

10,032

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,115

35,093

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,556

47,575

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,811

9,802

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,999

14,108

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,929

2,928

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

458

458

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,375

16,357

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,618

81,665

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,721

3,721

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,970

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,799 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,760 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,337 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,170 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 291,000-294,000 rials.

---

