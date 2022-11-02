Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,820 days on November 1, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 10 investors submitted 16 bids in the price range from 83.8628 manat or $49.33 (10.2 percent) to 88.242 manat or $51.9 (8.9697 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 86.3213 manat or $50.7 (9.5 percent), while the average weighted price – at 86.9708 manat or $51.1 (9.3191 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 48.3 million manat ($28.4 million), while the placement volume totaled 20 million manat ($11.7 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is October 26,2027.