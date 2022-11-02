Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

Finance Materials 2 November 2022 11:58 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,820 days on November 1, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 10 investors submitted 16 bids in the price range from 83.8628 manat or $49.33 (10.2 percent) to 88.242 manat or $51.9 (8.9697 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 86.3213 manat or $50.7 (9.5 percent), while the average weighted price – at 86.9708 manat or $51.1 (9.3191 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 48.3 million manat ($28.4 million), while the placement volume totaled 20 million manat ($11.7 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is October 26,2027.

