Azerbaijani minister parleys gearing up COP29 with World Climate Foundation's CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) with the CEO of the World Climate Foundation Jens Nielsen, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The meeting included an exchange of ideas on the planning process for Azerbaijan's major event this year, as well as discussions about future collaboration.



To note, the decision to convene COP29 in Azerbaijan became official on December 11, 2023, in Dubai, UAE.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev was appointed as President of COP29.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel