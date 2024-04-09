BCCA to organize meeting on COP29 with UK representatives in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (BCCA) will organize a meeting with the UK representatives responsible for climate protection issues, particularly in the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), with stakeholders on the theme Building Bridges, in Baku, Trend reports.

"A delegation from the UK, including Head of the Climate Diplomacy Department of the Environment, Climate and Energy Directorate (ECED) Andrew Francis, and Head of the Climate Strategy and Coordination Department Anna Walters, will arrive in Baku.

With the participation of the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, and BCCA experts, a meeting on COP29 and the entire spectrum of global climate agenda issues will take place on April 17 in Baku," the BCCA pointed out.

To note, COP29 will take place in Baku on November 11–24, and in anticipation of this global event, various national and international consultations will be held.