MasterCard and Azerbaijani banks test new service against cyber threats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. MasterCard, in cooperation with the Azerbaijani banks, started to implement a project to prevent cyber threats, General Manager of Mastercard in Azerbaijan and Türkiye Avsar Gurdal told Trend.

According to him, pilot work is being done on the testing and integration of a service that is able to identify the activities done either by an outside cybercriminals or bank customers.

"MasterCard, like Azerbaijani banks, is aimed at ensuring a sustainable digital monetary environment, as well as the security of performing transactions on them. The number of fraud cases, both on the internet and in e-commerce, inevitably grows. This trend is observed in various countries of the world, and we can't always know where, when, and what type of cyber fraud will be relevant," he said.

"Azerbaijani banks increase investments in the security of their information systems in order to prevent these threats. Moreover, we, as a global payment system, pay particular attention to ensuring the security of cashless payments," he added.